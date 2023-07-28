Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,770,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

