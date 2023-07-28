NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 421 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BA traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $233.71. 12,010,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,934,032. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.84. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $238.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.