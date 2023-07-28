NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 259 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.84.

NYSE DE traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $428.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.64 and a 200 day moving average of $400.63. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $323.87 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

