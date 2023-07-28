NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $438,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $305,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $367,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $85.46. 67,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,244. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

