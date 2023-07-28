NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 1.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $27,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $79.26. 65,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,014. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

