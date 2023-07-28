NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,326 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

