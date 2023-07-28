NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 5.7 %

HON traded down $11.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.41. 6,591,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,322. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.30.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.