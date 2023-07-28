NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 988 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.16. 4,293,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,501,027. The stock has a market cap of $219.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total transaction of $3,371,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,326,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,632,331.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total transaction of $3,371,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,326,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,632,331.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

