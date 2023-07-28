NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 3,372 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. RF&L Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Tesla by 40.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $8.64 on Thursday, hitting $255.71. 102,846,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,563,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.16 and a 200 day moving average of $201.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

