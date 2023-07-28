Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22, Yahoo Finance reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $54.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $12.43 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,367,000 after purchasing an additional 91,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,582,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 156,014 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

