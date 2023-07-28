Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NIDB remained flat at $21.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $51.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

Get Northeast Indiana Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.