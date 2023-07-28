Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NIDB remained flat at $21.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $51.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Northeast Indiana Bancorp
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.