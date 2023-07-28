North Growth Management Ltd. Takes $4.76 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRL stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $210.40. The stock had a trading volume of 218,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,249. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.74 and a 200 day moving average of $212.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

