North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 13,000 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of RH worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RH by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH Trading Up 1.7 %

RH stock traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.38. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.16. RH has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $394.30.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.87.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.