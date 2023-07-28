North Growth Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises about 3.2% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $128.01. 1,740,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

