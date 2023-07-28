North Growth Management Ltd. Has $20.59 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 4.4% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after buying an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after acquiring an additional 819,979 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded up $5.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,649,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,368. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.