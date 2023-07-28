North Growth Management Ltd. Acquires 85,000 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. InMode comprises about 2.5% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of InMode worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 9,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,890. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

