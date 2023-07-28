North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$27.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOA. CIBC raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.17.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE NOA traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,940. The firm has a market capitalization of C$868.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.57. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$34.30.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.07 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 3.403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.