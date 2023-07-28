North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$27.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOA. CIBC raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.17.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE NOA traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,940. The firm has a market capitalization of C$868.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.57. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$34.30.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
