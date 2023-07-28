Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. 980,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,031. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Nintendo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nintendo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,768 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Nintendo by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 894,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 650,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

