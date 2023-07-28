NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Raymond James lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $107.67. 6,533,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

