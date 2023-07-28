NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in NIKE by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 12,013 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.36. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

