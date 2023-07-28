Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned 0.12% of Phreesia worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $1,334,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Phreesia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,637,000 after buying an additional 50,827 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Phreesia by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 29,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,096,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,216,000 after acquiring an additional 176,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Price Performance

Phreesia stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.57. 54,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,762. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04.

Insider Activity

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,608.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Phreesia Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

