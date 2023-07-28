Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 391 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 4,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.09. 12,328,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,403,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.