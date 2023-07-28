Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.74. 471,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

