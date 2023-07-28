Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 1,365 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,933,579. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.00. 1,642,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,557. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

