Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires 4,650 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 432.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,144. The firm has a market cap of $166.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.