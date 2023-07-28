Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 3,277 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 907,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,179. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

