Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for 3.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.58. 3,956,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,157. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.42. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.