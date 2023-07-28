Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 617,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 141,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 93,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.00. 15,786,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,635,197. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.