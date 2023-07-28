Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 11,693 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Sunrun by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,166,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,166,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $146,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun Trading Down 9.0 %

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Sunrun stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.34. 13,094,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,050,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.04 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.