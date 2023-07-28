NextGen Healthcare’s (NXGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,047. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.