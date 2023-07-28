NextGen Healthcare’s (NXGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.
NextGen Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,047. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.
About NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
