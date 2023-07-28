NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at JMP Securities

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NXRT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. 15,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -988.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,347,000 after purchasing an additional 178,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,670,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,886,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,639,000 after buying an additional 47,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

