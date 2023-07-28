NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NXDT traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 83,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,843. The company’s 50 day moving average is 11.60 and its 200-day moving average is 11.42. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 9.14 and a 12-month high of 17.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 10.13 per share, with a total value of 35,910.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 273,050 shares in the company, valued at 2,765,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 3,545 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 10.13 per share, with a total value of 35,910.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 273,050 shares in the company, valued at 2,765,996.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 12,500 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 11.78 per share, with a total value of 147,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at 147,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,639 shares of company stock worth $192,116.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after acquiring an additional 127,452 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 55,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,324,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $7,229,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

