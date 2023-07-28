New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,918 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.44% of Amdocs worth $51,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $94.33 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.83.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

