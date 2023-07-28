New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 83,693 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,693 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.06% of Glaukos worth $25,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $40,444,519.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,522 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $77.80 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

