New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,733 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Kraft Heinz worth $44,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,265,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 116,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 451,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 165,864 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.