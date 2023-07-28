New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $40,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after buying an additional 1,636,053 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after buying an additional 676,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,464,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,942,000 after acquiring an additional 611,260 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

