New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $29,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $444.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.17. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $463.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.77.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

