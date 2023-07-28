New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%.

New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $49,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,323,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,384,000 after buying an additional 2,166,306 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

