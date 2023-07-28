New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $217.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.82 and a 200-day moving average of $201.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

