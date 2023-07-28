New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $104.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

