New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 4,900 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Up 1.7 %

UGI stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -51.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

