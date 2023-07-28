New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,400 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $101.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

