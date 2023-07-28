New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,400 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $197.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.01 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.55 and its 200-day moving average is $174.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,871.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

