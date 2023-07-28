New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ITT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ITT by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

ITT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.38. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $98.81. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

