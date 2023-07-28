New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 54,709 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in KBR by 10.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the period.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

