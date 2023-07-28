New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 3.5 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EGP stock opened at $178.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.