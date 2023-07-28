New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,500 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $75.70 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.