New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 3,500 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

WBS stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.