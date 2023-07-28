New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at National Bankshares

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NGD traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.68.

About New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Free Report ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of C$247.70 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.1190301 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

